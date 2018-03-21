Overview

Dr. Zarina Hussain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Hussain works at HOLY CROSS HEALTH CENTER in Germantown, MD with other offices in Olney, MD, Beltsville, MD and Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.