Dr. Zareen Amin, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Zareen Amin, DO
Overview
Dr. Zareen Amin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Amin works at
Locations
-
1
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
911 Sunset Dr, Hollister, CA 95023
(831) 635-1104
-
2
Cornerstone Health
890 Sunset Dr Ste A2, Hollister, CA 95023
(831) 635-9788
-
3
O'connor Hospital
2105 Forest Ave, San Jose, CA 95128
(408) 371-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First time ever seeing Dr Amin , the outcome was beyond positive , she made me feel so comfortable and let me ask questions and gave thorough answers , I am so happy with my choice of choosing her to care for me for my first pregnancy
About Dr. Zareen Amin, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1093971889
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Amin works at
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.