Dr. Zarema Singson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zarema Singson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zarema Singson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Singson works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio5223 Hamilton Wolfe Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singson?
I am having hip surgery and surgeon told me to get my 5 year colonoscopy before procedure. At that late date, I could not find anyone (not even the doctor I have always used) that could get me in before surgery, so my primary doctor explained situation to Dr. Singson, and she graciously squeezed me in. Very personable and professional, as well as her staff, and I am forever grateful to her.
About Dr. Zarema Singson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1003068008
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Rice University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singson works at
Dr. Singson has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Singson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.