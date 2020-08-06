See All Dermatologists in West Hills, CA
Dr. Zareh Vartivarian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Zareh Vartivarian, MD

Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Zareh Vartivarian, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Vartivarian works at Dr. Zareh H Vartivarian MD in West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Blair S. Kranson M.d. Inc.
    7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 395, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 347-0681

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vartivarian?

    Aug 06, 2020
    I can't thank Dr. Vartivarian enough for his level of professionalism, compassion and ability to communicate. Going into surgery, I new what to expect. During the two follow up visits, Dr. Vartivarian put my mind at ease and explained everything to me re the procedure. Thanks also to his office staff for creating a welcoming environment, when I was so nervous. Top notch all the way around.
    Debbie Nate — Aug 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zareh Vartivarian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Zareh Vartivarian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vartivarian to family and friends

    Dr. Vartivarian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vartivarian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Zareh Vartivarian, MD.

    About Dr. Zareh Vartivarian, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174544001
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Louis University Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • American University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • American University of Beirut
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zareh Vartivarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vartivarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vartivarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vartivarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vartivarian works at Dr. Zareh H Vartivarian MD in West Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vartivarian’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Vartivarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vartivarian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vartivarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vartivarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Zareh Vartivarian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.