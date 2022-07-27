Overview

Dr. Zareena Shama, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Shama works at Huguley Medical Associates Wilshire in Burleson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.