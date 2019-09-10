Overview

Dr. Zara Memon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Erlanger East Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Parkridge East Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Memon works at Chattanooga Children's Clinic in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.