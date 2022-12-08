Dr. Zara Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zara Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Zara Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Westport, CT.
Dr. Khan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group300 Post Rd W, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 332-3272
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Dr. Khan spent a lot of time asking and answering questions. Not rushed. Left feeling I was in good hands and relieved to finally find a doctor I feel is very knowledgeable and comfortable with. Have been in horrific pain from what she diagnosed as Trigeminal Neuralgia. I feel I will get good care with her.
About Dr. Zara Khan, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1275987224
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.