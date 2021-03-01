See All Dermatologists in Newport News, VA
Dr. Zantha Marcuson, MD

Dermatology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Zantha Marcuson, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.

Dr. Marcuson works at Peninsula Dermatology in Newport News, VA with other offices in Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Specialists
    11844 Rock Landing Dr Ste B, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 762-7600
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Peninsula Dermatology Skin Cancer Surgery Center
    475 McLaws Cir Ste 1, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 259-9466
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Riverside Walter Reed Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 01, 2021
    Dr. Marcuson and her assistant are friendly, kind, and thorough. They help you feel comfortable for the procedure by being caring, informative, and patient. Dr. Marcuson has performed two procedures for me. Each time, she thoughtfully and gently explained what she was going to do during the procedure. This helped to put me at ease and give me confidence that I was in good hands.
    Carolyn Pettie — Mar 01, 2021
    About Dr. Zantha Marcuson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174626600
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical College of Virginia Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wake Forest University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zantha Marcuson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcuson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marcuson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcuson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marcuson has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcuson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcuson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcuson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcuson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcuson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

