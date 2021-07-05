Dr. Zankhana Raval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zankhana Raval, MD
Overview
Dr. Zankhana Raval, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Locations
Synergy Spinecare & Rehabilitation Medicine PC381 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 660-9946
North Jersey Heart PA800 Grange Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 907-0995
Excelcare Medical Associates PA125 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 907-0995
Holy Name Medical Center718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-3000Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raval in my opinion is very professional, very good at listening and makes very good decisions in your diagnosis, direct and precise, I personally recommend her 100%, I have been under her care since 2017 and thanks to her I am very well I have a pacemaker that she keeps in very good care
About Dr. Zankhana Raval, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raval has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Raval. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raval.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.