Dr. Zane Uhland, DO
Overview
Dr. Zane Uhland, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chickasha, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Grady Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Summit Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Grady Memorial Hospital2220 W Iowa Ave, Chickasha, OK 73018 Directions (405) 224-2300
-
2
Aspen Womens Center Pllc13900 Quailbrook Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 418-4500
-
3
Foot & Ankle Surgeons of Oklahoma Pllc13100 N Western Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 418-4500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Woodward Health System LLC1650 Main St, Woodward, OK 73801 Directions (580) 571-8048
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor uhland did a great job doing my knee surgery. He is so nice.
About Dr. Zane Uhland, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518962323
Education & Certifications
- St Anthony Hospital
- Hillcrest Med Center
- Oklahoma College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
- Oklahoma State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
