Dr. Zane Pollard, MD
Overview
Dr. Zane Pollard, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite and Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
Scottish Rite5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 220, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-2419Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is amazing, I’m 52 years old and he still sees me. He has preformed several surgeries on me and I hope he never retires.
About Dr. Zane Pollard, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- University Of Southern California
- University Southern California Medical Center Los Angeles County
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Northwestern University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollard works at
Dr. Pollard speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.