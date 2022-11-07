Dr. Zane Lazer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zane Lazer, MD
Overview
Dr. Zane Lazer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.
Dr. Lazer works at
Locations
-
1
Physicians Outpatient Surgery Center, LLC1933 Washington Blvd, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions (740) 423-7557
-
2
George Strickler Lazer Eye Mds418 Grand Park Dr Ste 315, Parkersburg, WV 26105 Directions (304) 428-3500
-
3
George, Strickler & Lazer, The Eye MDs, PLLC1204 Greene St, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions (304) 428-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lazer?
Excellent care!
About Dr. Zane Lazer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1740258904
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Roanoke Mem Hosp
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazer works at
Dr. Lazer has seen patients for Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.