Dr. Zane Henley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zane Henley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
Dr. Henley works at
Dr. Zane Henley - Pediatrics3604 Central Ave Ste B, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Directions (501) 625-9047
CHI St. Vincent Pediatrics - Hot Springs225 McAuley Ct, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Directions (501) 321-2546Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Took time asking questions about my son’s history and explained everything very thoroughly.
- Pediatrics
- English
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Pediatrics
Dr. Henley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henley works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Henley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.