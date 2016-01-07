Overview

Dr. Zane Gates, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center and Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Gates works at Blair County Chamber Of Commerce in Altoona, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.