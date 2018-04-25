Dr. Zane Basrawala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basrawala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zane Basrawala, MD
Overview
Dr. Zane Basrawala, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Basrawala works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Specialists/Carolinas10650 Park Rd Ste 320, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 540-8288
-
2
Atrium Health Pineville10628 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 667-1000
-
3
Urology Specialists of the Carolinas Pllc-park Rd10660 Park Rd Ste 4100, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 541-8207
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Basrawala?
Dr. Basrawala had to deliver some unfortunate news to my husband(Cancer). But I could not have hoped for a better delivery. He stayed and answered all our questions, and discussed all the treatments options as well. He was so patient and compassionate. He spent 1 hour with us!! Then he literally walked us to the door! Best Dr I've ever experienced first hand. He is truly a amazing Surgeon and Doctor.
About Dr. Zane Basrawala, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1902839780
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basrawala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basrawala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basrawala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basrawala works at
Dr. Basrawala has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basrawala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Basrawala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basrawala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basrawala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basrawala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.