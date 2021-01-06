Overview

Dr. Zandra Cheng, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Cheng works at Danbury Hosp Breast Surgery Ctr in Danbury, CT with other offices in Southbury, CT and Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.