Dr. Zandra Cheng, MD

Breast Surgery
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zandra Cheng, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Cheng works at Danbury Hosp Breast Surgery Ctr in Danbury, CT with other offices in Southbury, CT and Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Danbury Hosp Breast Surgery Ctr
    20 Germantown Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 739-7040
  2. 2
    Breast Surgery WCMG - Southbury
    22 Old Waterbury Rd Ste 103, Southbury, CT 06488 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 739-7040
  3. 3
    Women's Breast Center - Fairfield County Surgical
    32 Strawberry Hill Ct # 8, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 276-4255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Atypical Ductal Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Atypical Lobular Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
BRCA2 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Discordant Breast Pathology Chevron Icon
Fibrocystic Breast Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Nipple Conditions Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paget's Disease of the Breast Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Regional Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 06, 2021
    Dr. Ching sat with my wife and I for 2 hrs explained ever aspect of breast cancer treatment. She proceeded to tell the difference what was aggresive cancer what wasn’t. I would highly recommend her.
    Kevin and Joann Bendell — Jan 06, 2021
    About Dr. Zandra Cheng, MD

    • Breast Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, American Sign Language, Chinese and French
    • 1841299708
    Education & Certifications

    • Anne Arundel Medical Center
    • The Pennsylvania State University Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    • The Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zandra Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Cheng speaks American Sign Language, Chinese and French.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

