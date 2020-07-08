Dr. Zamip Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zamip Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zamip Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine|Ross University, School of Medicine,Roseau, Dominica and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and UCF Lake Nona Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southeast Male Infertility and Urology908 W Magnolia St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 815-6658
-
2
Southeast Male Infertility and Urology10920 Moss Park Rd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32832 Directions (407) 815-6658
-
3
Southeast Male Infertility and Urology10962 Moss Park Rd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32832 Directions (407) 995-6827
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I was in severe pain for many years due to a hernia mesh surgery Dr Patels advice was a procedure that would remove blood vessels that were causing the pain. I was very skeptical about surgery again,I trusted in his confidence and experience and glad I did. I went from after work every day laying in bed taking narcotic pain medications to being completely pain free , drug free and living a normal life again . In many ways because of his skill and confidence he saved my life
About Dr. Zamip Patel, MD
- Urology
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1437318326
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois|UROLOGY, UROLOGY/ANDROLOGY, UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO, CHICAGO, IL
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mount Sinai School of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- SURGERY, MT. SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE, NEW YORK, NY
- Ross University School of Medicine|Ross University, School of Medicine,Roseau, Dominica
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.