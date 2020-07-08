See All Urologists in Kissimmee, FL
Urology
Dr. Zamip Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and UCF Lake Nona Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Dr. Milimir Arsov's Office in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Southeast Male Infertility and Urology
    Southeast Male Infertility and Urology
908 W Magnolia St, Kissimmee, FL 34741
(407) 815-6658
    Southeast Male Infertility and Urology
    Southeast Male Infertility and Urology
10920 Moss Park Rd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32832
(407) 815-6658
    Southeast Male Infertility and Urology
    Southeast Male Infertility and Urology
10962 Moss Park Rd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32832
(407) 995-6827

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • UCF Lake Nona Hospital

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rezum System for BPH Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 35 ratings
Patient Ratings (35)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(14)
Jul 08, 2020
I was in severe pain for many years due to a hernia mesh surgery Dr Patels advice was a procedure that would remove blood vessels that were causing the pain. I was very skeptical about surgery again,I trusted in his confidence and experience and glad I did. I went from after work every day laying in bed taking narcotic pain medications to being completely pain free , drug free and living a normal life again . In many ways because of his skill and confidence he saved my life
Gary Burch — Jul 08, 2020
  • Urology
  English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
  1437318326
Fellowship
  University of Illinois, UROLOGY, UROLOGY/ANDROLOGY, UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO, CHICAGO, IL
Fellowship
Residency
  Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Residency
Internship
  SURGERY, MT. SINAI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE, NEW YORK, NY
Internship
Medical Education
  Ross University School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  Urology
Board Certifications
Dr. Zamip Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Patel has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Testicular Dysfunction and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

35 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

