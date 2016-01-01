Overview

Dr. Zamil Sattaur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Sattaur works at Norton Immediate Care Center in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.