Dr. Zamil Sattaur, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Zamil Sattaur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.

Dr. Sattaur works at Norton Immediate Care Center in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Norton Immediate Care Center - Preston
    7926 Preston Hwy Ste 106, Louisville, KY 40219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 964-4357

  • Baptist Health Hardin

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    • Internal Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508989492
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
