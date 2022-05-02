See All Nephrologists in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Zalman Suldan, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zalman Suldan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Suldan works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Neprology in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates
    870 Palisade Ave Ste 201, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 932-2460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 02, 2022
    Dr. Suldan has a great "bedside manner" even in the office. He doesn't seem rushed or distracted when meeting with you. He takes you seriously and answers all your questions. That's rare and wonderful. I highly recommend him.
    Robin Cudrin — May 02, 2022
    About Dr. Zalman Suldan, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1922007574
    Education & Certifications

    • Umdnj New Jersey Med School
    • Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suldan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suldan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suldan works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Neprology in Teaneck, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Suldan’s profile.

    Dr. Suldan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suldan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Suldan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suldan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suldan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suldan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

