Dr. Zalman Levine, MD
Dr. Zalman Levine, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
Inna Berin, MD30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 666-4200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Englewood Hospital Psych Unit350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 666-4200Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Fertility Institute of New Jersey680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 200, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 666-4200
Inna Berin, MD718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 666-4200Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Zalman Levine, MD55 Meadowlands Pkwy, Secaucus, NJ 07094 Directions (201) 666-4200
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Zalman Levine and his Incredible office and team take the time, effort, brilliance, and bedside demeanor to impart top medical care, compassion to provide optimal results to expand your family! I would recommend them in a heartbeat!
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1245335652
- Brigham & Womens
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine-Yeshiva University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Yeshiva University
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
