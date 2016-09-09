Dr. Falchuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zalman Falchuk, MD
Overview
Dr. Zalman Falchuk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Locations
BIDMC - GI West Office110 Francis St # 8E, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 754-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Falchuk is the best: he is very personable, takes a lot of time to explain medical issues in simple ways, and takes a lot of interest in a patient's health. I have been a patient of Dr Falchuk for over 20 years, mostly doing colonoscopies. He always remembers when I need to schedule the next one and says he looks forward to seeing me.
About Dr. Zalman Falchuk, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NIH
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
