Dr. Zakwan Quwatli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quwatli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zakwan Quwatli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zakwan Quwatli, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Northbay Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Quwatli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NorthBay Health Urology - Fairfield1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 200, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
-
2
NorthBay Health Pulmonary Medicine - Vacaville1010 Nut Tree Rd Ste 100-B, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quwatli?
Personable, listened, explained my diagnosis, told of options,
About Dr. Zakwan Quwatli, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1154468023
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Medical School/Rosalind FRanklin University of Medicine and Science
- Unity Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quwatli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quwatli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quwatli works at
Dr. Quwatli speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Quwatli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quwatli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quwatli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quwatli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.