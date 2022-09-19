See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Fairfield, CA
Dr. Zakwan Quwatli, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zakwan Quwatli, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Northbay Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Quwatli works at NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield, CA with other offices in Vacaville, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthBay Health Urology - Fairfield
    1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 200, Fairfield, CA 94533 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    NorthBay Health Pulmonary Medicine - Vacaville
    1010 Nut Tree Rd Ste 100-B, Vacaville, CA 95687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
  • Northbay Medical Center
  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
  • Woodland Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Acidosis
Asthma
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Acidosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Zakwan Quwatli, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
NPI Number
  • 1154468023
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Chicago Medical School/Rosalind FRanklin University of Medicine and Science
Residency
  • Unity Hospital
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zakwan Quwatli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quwatli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Quwatli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Quwatli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Quwatli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quwatli.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quwatli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quwatli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

