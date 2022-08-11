Overview

Dr. Zakwan Mahjoub, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Mahjoub works at Dr. Mahjoub in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.