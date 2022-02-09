Overview

Dr. Zaki Moin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Moin works at Psychiatry And Behavioral Center in Richmond, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Suicidal Ideation and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.