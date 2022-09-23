Dr. Zaki Lababidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lababidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zaki Lababidi, MD
Overview
Dr. Zaki Lababidi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Lababidi works at
Locations
-
1
Gilbert Cardiology3505 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 786-9100
-
2
East Valley Intensivists1955 W Frye Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 728-3000
-
3
East Valley Plastic Surgery PC600 S Dobson Rd Ste E36, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 786-9100
-
4
Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital9130 E Elliot Rd, Mesa, AZ 85212 Directions (480) 410-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona PHCS
- Assurant Health
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Compusys
- CopperPoint Mutual
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Principal Life
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- State Farm
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lababidi?
In January I was diagnosed with Pneumonia and heart failure. I waS given me 2-6 weeks to live. We got a second opinion which was Dr Lababidi. He saw the charts, reviewed the situation and said he can save my heart and with God's help he did.
About Dr. Zaki Lababidi, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1225039183
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lababidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lababidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lababidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lababidi works at
Dr. Lababidi has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lababidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lababidi speaks Arabic.
295 patients have reviewed Dr. Lababidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lababidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lababidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lababidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.