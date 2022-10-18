Overview

Dr. Zaki Anwar, MD is a Registered Nurse in Frankfort, IL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College|University of Karachi / Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Anwar works at Chicago Stem Cell Therapy and Pain Management Institute in Frankfort, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.