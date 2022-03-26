Dr. Zakee Shabazz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shabazz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zakee Shabazz, DPM
Overview
Dr. Zakee Shabazz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NY College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.

Locations
-
1
Renascance Dermatology PC3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 303, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 865-6783
-
2
Renascance Dermatology12011 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 440, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 865-6801
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shabazz, Is very personable and upbeat. He is a great listener. He explains everything and also offers alternatives. He takes time to answer any and all questions. He truly cares about his patients. Two years ago my husband had a very bad diabetic ulcer on his foot and we thought he would have to have his big toe amputated. It is because of Dr. Shabazz that today he still has that toe. P.S. We did not have any problems communicating with his office.
About Dr. Zakee Shabazz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1437266145
Education & Certifications
- Wyckoff Height Medical Center
- NY College of Podiatric Medicine
- Xavier University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shabazz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shabazz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shabazz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shabazz has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shabazz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shabazz speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shabazz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shabazz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shabazz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shabazz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.