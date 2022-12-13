Overview

Dr. Zakariah Mahmood, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami - Miller School of Medicine|University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Mahmood works at The Orthopaedic Institute in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger Release, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.