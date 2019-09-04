Dr. Zakaria Siddiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zakaria Siddiq, MD
Dr. Zakaria Siddiq, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
North Texas Neurological Associates1050 N Belt Line Rd Ste 103, Mesquite, TX 75149 Directions (972) 288-1038
I've been see Dr Size is for over 4 months now. He is caring and very knowledgeable. I very much trust him. He cares about his patients and he listens to the patients problems to come up with a diagnosis. S.W. Nov.3-2019
About Dr. Zakaria Siddiq, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1326083072
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Siddiq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiq has seen patients for Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiq.
