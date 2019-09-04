Overview

Dr. Zakaria Siddiq, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Siddiq works at North Texas Neurology in Mesquite, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.