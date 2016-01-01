Overview

Dr. Zakaria Saleem, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.



Dr. Saleem works at Dr. Richard Hinojosa, MD in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.