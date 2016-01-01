Dr. Zakaria Maniya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maniya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zakaria Maniya, MD
Overview
Dr. Zakaria Maniya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Maniya works at
Locations
-
1
Zak Maniya MD PA2333 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste 4, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 890-9111
-
2
Renal Center of Hamilton1013 White Horse Ave, Hamilton, NJ 08610 Directions (609) 438-3002
-
3
Fresenius Kidney Care Harney's Corner1840 Princeton Ave, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 278-0999
-
4
St. Francis Medical Center601 Hamilton Ave, Trenton, NJ 08629 Directions (609) 393-2388
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maniya?
About Dr. Zakaria Maniya, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Urdu
- 1164496832
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maniya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maniya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maniya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maniya works at
Dr. Maniya has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maniya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maniya speaks Urdu.
Dr. Maniya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maniya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maniya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maniya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.