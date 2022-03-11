Dr. Zakaria Hakma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zakaria Hakma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zakaria Hakma, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Hakma works at
Locations
-
1
Drexel Neurosciences Institute219 N Broad St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (844) 464-6387
-
2
Princeton Pike Internal Medicine3100 Princeton Pike Bldg 3, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (844) 464-6387
-
3
National BrainTumor Center2 Capital Way Ste 456, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (609) 537-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hakma?
I see dr hakma at his pennington nj office. he is very knowledgeable and shows empathy towards his patients. his nurse zon is excellent. dr hakma and his entire staff all act in a prfessional manner. I would highly recommend his healthcare practice.
About Dr. Zakaria Hakma, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Afar
- 1952543696
Education & Certifications
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hakma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hakma accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hakma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hakma works at
Dr. Hakma has seen patients for Cerebral Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hakma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hakma speaks Afar.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.