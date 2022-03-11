Overview

Dr. Zakaria Hakma, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Hakma works at Global Neurosciences Institute in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Lawrenceville, NJ and Pennington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.