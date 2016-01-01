Dr. Assi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zakaria Assi, MD
Overview
Dr. Zakaria Assi, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Coldwater, MI. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital274 E Chicago St, Coldwater, MI 49036 Directions (517) 279-5400
- 2 5757 Park Center Ct, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 474-4064
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zakaria Assi, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1841283991
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Assi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assi.
