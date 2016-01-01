Dr. Zaka Rahman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zaka Rahman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zaka Rahman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health and Scott Memorial Health.
Dr. Rahman works at
Locations
Womens Physicians LLC207 Sparks Ave Ste 300, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 288-4288
Medical Center East Jeffersonville301 Gordon Gutmann Blvd Ste 102, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 288-4288
Havens Medical Group2205 GREENTREE N, Clarksville, IN 47129 Directions (812) 218-6592
Medical Center - Charlestown11500 Highway 62, Charlestown, IN 47111 Directions (812) 256-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
- Scott Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zaka Rahman, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1376531194
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
