Dr. Jia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaishui Jia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zaishui Jia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from QINGDAO MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Jia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allcare Pediatrics9110 Bellaire Blvd Ste C, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (713) 272-6366
-
2
Allcare Medical Center Lab6515 Corporate Dr Ste E, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (713) 272-6366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jia?
About Dr. Zaishui Jia, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1467435016
Education & Certifications
- QINGDAO MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jia works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jia. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.