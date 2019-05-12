Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zainul-Abideen Syed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zainul-Abideen Syed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Schenectady, NY.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1769 Union St Fl 2, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 688-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my current GI for almost 15 years. - Knowledgeable. - Good communication skills.
About Dr. Zainul-Abideen Syed, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1366528523
Education & Certifications
