Dr. Makhzoumi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaineb Makhzoumi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zaineb Makhzoumi, MD is a Dermatologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Makhzoumi works at
University of Maryland School of Medicine419 W Redwood St Ste 260, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-5823
University of Maryland Dermatologists5890 Waterloo Rd, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (667) 214-1171
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Makhzoumi is a skilled dermatologist who expertly preformed Mohs surgery on my face in June 2022. She is not only a wonderful and caring physician but also has a fabulous personality that put me at ease during the entire procedure.
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1407014913
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Makhzoumi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makhzoumi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makhzoumi has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makhzoumi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Makhzoumi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makhzoumi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makhzoumi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makhzoumi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.