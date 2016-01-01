Dr. Zainab Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zainab Syed, MD
Overview
Dr. Zainab Syed, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Kissimmee, FL.
Locations
Pulmonary Disease Specialists - Central Avenue1121 N Central Ave Ste B, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 987-2924
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. Zainab Syed, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1275883456
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
