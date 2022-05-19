Dr. Zainab Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zainab Siddiqui, MD
Overview
Dr. Zainab Siddiqui, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore.
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic10001 Lile Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-8000Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqui?
First visit. Was impressed. Good exam was caring. Was concerned that I had not been worked up for another potentially serious problem. Did labs and set up a follow up appointment that I had in hand when I left the building. Good Doc. Thank you
About Dr. Zainab Siddiqui, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1942389440
Education & Certifications
- Rhemetology
- Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Rheumatology
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.