Dr. Zainab Contractor, MD
Dr. Zainab Contractor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Oncology Hematology Care Inc5525 Marie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 559-7050
The Affinity Center Inc7826 COOPER RD, Cincinnati, OH 45242 Directions (513) 984-1000
- 3 9007 Fields Ertel Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 498-1754
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Contractor is very professional, takes plenty of time to understand and discuss symptoms and solutions, and even suggests some non-traditional options as an addition to classic medical options.
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Contractor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Contractor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Contractor has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Contractor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Contractor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contractor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Contractor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Contractor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.