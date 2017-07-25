Dr. Zainab Alnoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alnoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zainab Alnoor, MD
Overview
Dr. Zainab Alnoor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Alnoor works at
Locations
-
1
EvergreenHealth Obstetrics & Gynecology Care, Tan12333 NE 130th Ln, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 285-0060Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
-
2
EvergreenHealth Obstetrics & Gynecology Care, Tan12333 NE 130th Ln # TAN-110, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 285-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alnoor?
I found her very patient with great advice for my unique situation. I had never had such level of comfort with anyone else in the field. I am very glad to find her.
About Dr. Zainab Alnoor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1427326263
Education & Certifications
- Lac Usc Ob/Gyn
- Lac Usc Ob/Gyn
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alnoor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alnoor accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alnoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alnoor works at
Dr. Alnoor has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alnoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alnoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alnoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alnoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alnoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.