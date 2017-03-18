Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zain Syed, MD
Dr. Zain Syed, MD is a Dermatologist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS.
Skin Care Specialty Physicians1447 York Rd Ste 301, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 252-9090
Skin Care Specialty Physicians LLC1407 York Rd Ste 100A, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 252-9090
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Doctor Syed is an exceptional Phycian!
- Dermatology
- English
- 1346531118
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
