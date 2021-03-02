Dr. Zain Sultan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zain Sultan, MD
Overview
Dr. Zain Sultan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, VA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Locations
Inova Medical Group - Crystal City3600 S Glebe Rd Ste 110, Arlington, VA 22202 Directions (571) 665-6480
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t describe him in words. He is my mom’s doctor. My mom had a lot of health issues but we got through because of him. He calls us at least twice a week to make sure she is in the right direction. When improvement achieved, he get happier than me and my mom
About Dr. Zain Sultan, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1073033031
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sultan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sultan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sultan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultan.
