Overview

Dr. Zain Khalpey, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / UNITED MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCHOOLS OF GUY'S AND SAINT THOMAS'S HOSPITALS and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner - University Medical Center South, Banner University Medical Center Tucson and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Khalpey works at Desert Cardiology Of Tucson in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Heart Defect Repair and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.