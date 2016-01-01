See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Overview

Dr. Zain Kadri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kadri works at Malcolm A. Lesavoy, MD FACS, Encino, CA in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Dr. Zain Kadri, M.D. F.A.C.S.
    421 N Rodeo Dr Fl 2, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 405-0900

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center

Broken Nose
Chronic Sinusitis
Cleft Lip and Palate
Broken Nose
Chronic Sinusitis
Cleft Lip and Palate

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Arabic
    • 1073678736
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    • Georgetown University Medical Center
    • Orange Hosp Ctr
    • Madras Medical College
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

