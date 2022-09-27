Dr. Zaifi Shanavas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanavas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zaifi Shanavas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zaifi Shanavas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Capital Digestive Care - Silver Spring10801 Lockwood Dr Ste 200, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 593-2002
Capital Digestive Care - Olney3410 Olandwood Ct Ste 206, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 593-2002
Capital Digestive Care15005 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 593-2002
Capital Digestive Care - Germantown20528 Boland Farm Rd Ste 201, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 593-2002
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I am a very picky person. I went to Dr. Shanavas and was very impressed with his service. He was patient, listened to all of my concerns, explained to me with examples and recommended options. His explanation was so simple that even a person with non science background like me could understand. Most importantly, he did not hurry the appointment and patiently answered all questions. I never have the habit of leaving reviews but today I was motivated to do so. Would high recommend this doctor.
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- George Washington University Hospital
- MCP Hahnemann University
- University of Michigan
