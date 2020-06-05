Dr. Noman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaid Noman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zaid Noman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Noman works at
Locations
1
Xpress Urgent Care131 E 17th St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 548-8400
2
Marina Family Medical5888 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 Directions (714) 716-2900
3
Healthcare Partners - Xpress Urgent Care17612 17th St Ste 101, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 243-5450
4
Xpress Urgent Care Stanton12860 Beach Blvd Ste E, Stanton, CA 90680 Directions (714) 698-4902
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I did a teleconference with him; he was very informative and willing to go the extra mile to explain each drug I needed for my sinus infection
About Dr. Zaid Noman, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1306028907
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noman speaks Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Noman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.