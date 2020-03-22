Dr. Zaid Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zaid Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zaid Malik, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Malik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
U S Anesthesia Partners of Texas PA9100 Forest Xing Ste A, Spring, TX 77381 Directions (281) 296-0188
-
2
Zaid Malik9200 New Trails Dr Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Directions (281) 296-0188
Hospital Affiliations
- East Houston Hospital & Clinics
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malik?
Dr. Malik is a good doctor. He listens to you and explains issues in a way you can understand. He is a caring Dr. And actually made sure that I got help I needed for another situation not related to my treatment as his patient. He got in touch with the other professionals I needed to see and followed up to make sure it was taken care of. Because of his help my family is thriving. He knew me as his patient and because of that relationship he could see that something else was going on. To me that speaks volumes. He sees his patients as human beings and treats them that way. As with any medical.practice these days, staff turnover and changes in insurance and billing can cause some inconvenience but it's worth dealing with to continue seeing a top notch physician!
About Dr. Zaid Malik, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1710002696
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pain Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.