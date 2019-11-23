Dr. Zaid Fadhli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fadhli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zaid Fadhli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zaid Fadhli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Fadhli works at
Locations
Florida Urology PA2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 210, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 933-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He was a blessing in my life I'm so greatful for everything he did for me ??
About Dr. Zaid Fadhli, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1346247566
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AND MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- The University Of Houston, Houston Park
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fadhli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fadhli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fadhli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fadhli works at
Dr. Fadhli has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fadhli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fadhli speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fadhli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fadhli.
