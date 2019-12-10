See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brookline, MA
Dr. Zahra Sadrai, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (5)
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zahra Sadrai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Sadrai works at Champaign Dental Group in Brookline, MA with other offices in Quincy, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare
    1180 Beacon St Fl 8, Brookline, MA 02446 (617) 734-2433
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    1250 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02169 (617) 774-0840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Malaise and Fatigue
Vitamin D Deficiency
Influenza (Flu)
Malaise and Fatigue
Vitamin D Deficiency
Influenza (Flu)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Dec 10, 2019
    About Dr. Zahra Sadrai, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457765786
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sadrai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadrai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadrai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadrai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadrai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadrai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

